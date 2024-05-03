When Will ‘Emily In Paris’ Return For Season 4 On Netflix?

Emily In Paris is gearing up for the sake of saying “enchanté” (her French is getting a bit better over the course of the show) with a fourth season on the way. On a minor note, this is exciting for the title character (portrayed by Lily Collins) on the professional front because she’s been helping to launch the French leg of Savior. Every viewer of this show knows, however, that the addictive part of this series lies in its cotton-candy soap operatics.

The most recent season finale ended with the cliffhanger of Emily and Hot Chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) realizing that they could no longer deny their mutual attraction. Unfortunately, that moment included Gabriel revealing that Camille (Camille Razat) is pregnant, and my goodness, both ladies should toss Gabriel to the curb, but that would likely ruin the show’s appeal.

When will the series return, so that we might be entertained by watching very attractive people make very bad choices? Netflix has dropped a little video from the cast, who charmingly reveal that Emily In Paris will return in two parts on August 15 and September 12.

EMILY IN PARIS SEASON 4 IS ON HER WAY 💝 Part 1 on August 15 🥐 Part 2 on September 12 pic.twitter.com/FwfjLQsY3d — Netflix (@netflix) May 3, 2024

Netflix loves their dual-part seasons these days, so that must be working out for them on the view-calculating front. What is sadder, however, is that this announcement video reveals that Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) hasn’t had enough of the drama. However, perhaps he and Camille can fall in love now? And then Emily and Gabriel will be free to enjoy that dirty skillet together. Would they actually last as a couple, however?

God only knows. We’re talking about a fluffy and frivolous yet inexplicably irresistible series, and the much better news here is that Ashley Park recovered from her health scare and is back to sing her heart out as Mindy and pretty much be the only person to judge Emily without consequence.

Additional returning cast members include Samuel Arnold (Julian), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), and Bruno Gouery (Luc). Also, do not forget about William Abadie (Antoine), who is the honest-to-god funniest actor in this series and deserves far more airtime. A spin off is probably too much to ask for, but perhaps he can receive his own standalone bottle episode while Emily runs off to visit Rome. Make it happen!