When Will ‘Fallout’ Come Out On Amazon Prime Video?

Thanks to a killer trailer leveraging the undeniable charm of Walton Goggins, the highly-anticipated Fallout series is set to drop this week on Amazon Prime Video.

Adapted by Jonathan Nolan (Westworld, The Dark Knight Trilogy), Fallout will bring the world of the hit video game series to life in a new series starring Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Emerson, and of course, Goggins. The Righteous Gemstones star plays The Ghoul, a 200-year-old bounty hunter wandering the show’s post-apocalyptic wasteland and carrying secrets about what exactly happened to leave the Earth a barren hellscape filled with horrifying mutants.

As for when Fallout starts streaming, there’s some exciting news on that front.