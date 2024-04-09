Thanks to a killer trailer leveraging the undeniable charm of Walton Goggins, the highly-anticipated Fallout series is set to drop this week on Amazon Prime Video.
Adapted by Jonathan Nolan (Westworld, The Dark Knight Trilogy), Fallout will bring the world of the hit video game series to life in a new series starring Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Emerson, and of course, Goggins. The Righteous Gemstones star plays The Ghoul, a 200-year-old bounty hunter wandering the show’s post-apocalyptic wasteland and carrying secrets about what exactly happened to leave the Earth a barren hellscape filled with horrifying mutants.
As for when Fallout starts streaming, there’s some exciting news on that front.
When Will ‘Fallout’ Come Out On Amazon Prime Video?
In a surprise move, Amazon has bumped up the Fallout premiere. All eight episodes will start streaming on Prime Video at 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. PST on April 10. That’s a day earlier than its original release date of April 11.
Here’s the official synopsis:
Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.
