Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. What If…? (Disney+ series) It’s no secret that the live-action MCU has been ailing in 2023, but this alternate-reality series is still bringing the geek-fire. The show does so by tossing fan-favorite characters into various would-never-happen scenarios that perhaps should happen, considering that the viewership enjoys them more than the overly complicated superhero movies of late. Recently, this show has been going in hard on Captain Carter and Loki/Thor while asking how things would have gone if the Avengers had come together centuries ago. What results is truly the spirit of silliness (Salty Thor!) that Marvel could stand to harness again. Remember when Ant-Man was funny? Yeah. TIE: 10. Leave The World Behind (Netflix movie) This movie doesn’t promise to leave you fulfilled and feeling like the ending makes sense, but when you play Mad Libs with A-listers in streaming movies, at least that isn’t the worst possible result. Sam Esmail helms this ditty alongside executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama, and Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke co-star in an apparently apocalyptic tale like no other. This film ends up being a messy meditation about the effects of ailing technology upon humanity (and deer). And man, we are in trouble if a scenario like this begins to unfold in real life.

9. Thanksgiving (Sony Pictures Releasing film on VOD & Amazon Prime) Eli Roth used to be terrified of sharks, but now that he has conquered that fear, the Cabin Fever director decided that it was time to turn his infamous Grindhouse trailer into a feature film. Fifteen years appears to be the right amount of time to have waited, too, because a sequel shall be on the way. So, if you didn’t catch this film in theaters, you can now sit in your own living room and watch Patrick Dempsey attempt to save his Massachusetts community from a psychotic, masked pilgrim. Fun! 8. The Holdovers (Focus Features film streaming on Peacock) This movie might be slightly more fam-friendly than others on this list if you’re looking for something to watch on NYE afternoon before the partying begins. The Descendants and Election director Alexander Payne reteamed with Sideways star Paul Giamatti, who portrays a misanthropic, boozy teacher that spends his winter break on campus with a group who is also stuck there for various reasons. What transpires is a story where difficult conversations take unexpected turns and friendship ends up reigning supreme.

7. Beef (A24 series streaming on Netflix) Yes, this scathing dark comedy is back on the streaming charts. Chalk that up to people catching up on recommendations during the lazy holiday stretch where you can take a trip to somewhere that you’d never want to visit in real life. That would be Road Rage Central as embodied by Ali Wong and Steven Yeun setting out to destroy each other’s lives after one near collision and a flip of the bird sets mutual insanity into motion. The show is, at times, as stressful as the subject matter would suggest, but the end results defy expectations, so hop on to this adrenaline-fueled ride share and breathe a sigh of relief that you are not currently behind the wheel. 6. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Lionsgate film streaming on VOD & Amazon Prime) The odds are very seldom in anyone’s favor in this franchise, but this prequel movie heads back to the earlier days of Panem when Coriolanis Snow actually wasn’t such a terrible guy. Here, he connects with District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird, whose run as tribute came long before Peeta Mallard was the boy with the bread and Katniss Evergreen volunteered to save her sister’s life. Lucy’s defiant song makes her a girl on fire, too, but there are snakes to be found in The Capitol’s games, of course.

5. Slow Horses (Apple TV+ series) Gary Oldman is having a blast as a cantankerous spymaster who’s leading a bunch of f*ck up underlings who have been relegated to the Slough Horses beat. Mick Herronthe’s book series keeps coming to life while taking the veneer off the British intelligence business, and watching Oldman eating noodles and ice cream is only one of the fart-filled delights of this show. 4. Percy Jackson And The Olympians (Disney+ series) The general consensus so far with this series is that Rick Riordan’s bestselling novels are finally receiving the adaptation that they deserve. Even former Percy actor Logan Lerman was blown away by this series and by newfound Percy actor Walker Scobell. Riordan is likewise thrilled, so here’s to hoping that this effort goes further than the two films of yesteryear.