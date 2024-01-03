When Will ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3, Episode 6 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.)

Over the past year, the fifth episode in a Power series has brought forth an unexpected death for a character in the show. In season three, episode five of Power Book II: Ghost, Lorenzo was killed as he admitted to unintentionally killing Zeke. In episode two, episode five of Power Book IV: Force, Walter Flynn was killed by his son Vic Flynn during an ambush at the Flynn mansion. Lastly, and more recently, in season two, episode five of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Unique (played by Joey Badass) is killed by his brother Ronnie during a fight between the two.

Unique’s death certainly came as a surprise for fans as he was a favorite on Raising Kanan. His death will also have big implications for the other characters on the show, and those effects will begin to take shape in the next episodes starting with the sixth episode in season three.