(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.)
Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three officially got underway today with the first episode in the new season. Much of the cast from season two has returned for the third season including Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Raquel “Raq” Thomas, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas, Joey Badass as Unique, and Hailey Kilgore as LaVerne “Jukebox” Thomas. There’s also a new name to the cast that being a man named Ronnie who plays the role of Unique’s brother who is fresh out of prison and it seems like his presence will be felt in season three.
Who Plays Ronnie On Power Book III: Raising Kanan? Meet Grantham Coleman
Ronnie is played by actor Grantham Coleman whose career spans over a decade. Coleman’s appearance in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three marks his first role in a show within the Power Universe. Over his career, he’s appeared in television shows including The Americans, The Night Shift, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Carmichael Show, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.
New episodes of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12:00 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8:00 pm ET/PT.