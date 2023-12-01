Who Plays Ronnie On ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan?’ Meet Grantham Coleman

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three officially got underway today with the first episode in the new season. Much of the cast from season two has returned for the third season including Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Raquel “Raq” Thomas, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas, Joey Badass as Unique, and Hailey Kilgore as LaVerne “Jukebox” Thomas. There’s also a new name to the cast that being a man named Ronnie who plays the role of Unique’s brother who is fresh out of prison and it seems like his presence will be felt in season three.