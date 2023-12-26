When Will ‘The Curse’ Season 1, Episode 8 Come Out?

There are home renovation horror stories and then there’s The Curse, Showtime’s dark satire starring Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone as a married pair of house flippers determined to gentrify their New Mexico neighborhood despite the bad vibes that follow them.

The show, created by Fielder and Benny Safdie, is an exercise in cringe comedy, filled with awkward moments that linger too long and set to a narrative rhythm that viewers can never fully pin down. That, paired with some muted and sinister performances from Fielder and Stone has propelled it to the top of our must-watch list. Thankfully, Showtime and Paramount+ have decided to ignore the sanctity of the holiday season and allow this weird-as-hell TV experiment to stream uninterrupted, meaning fans won’t have to suffer through a winter hiatus before the show’s next episode airs.

After dropping its seventh episode on Christmas Day, The Curse’s eighth episode is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 29th at 12:00 p.m. PT. Streaming fans can catch it then while traditional cable watchers will have to wait until Sunday to watch the hour-long installment titled, “Down and Dirty.” The episode’s synopsis hints that Asher (Fielder) and Dougie (Safdie) enjoy a boys’ night out while Whitney (Stone) explores her artistic side — which sounds harmless enough until you remember this is the same show that gave us micro-penis think pieces and truly bizarre late-night talk show appearances and promo feuds.