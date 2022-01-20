‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Will Reportedly Take Place In Italy

After its highly successful first season, White Lotus is set to return for a second season, this time set in Sicily. The first season of the comedy-drama, which aired last summer, took place at the fictional White Lotus hotel in Maui. The upcoming season will take place in Italy, filming at the Four Seasons San Domenica Palace in the Sicilian resort town Taormina. The hotel will be closed this spring to allow filming to complete.

For its second season, the newest batch of characters will include The Sopranos’ alum Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Adam DiMarco, and Haley Lu Richardsonin. The iconic Jennifer Coolidge will return to the series as well.

Imperioli is set to play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the Sicilian White Lotus resort with his father Bert Di Grasso (Abraham) and son (DiMarco). Plaza will portray Harper Spiller, who is on vacation with her husband, Hollander will play Quientin, a man vacationing with his nephew, and Richardson will play a young woman names Portia on a trip with her boss.

The show, which was originally supposed to be a limited series, was met with universal acclaim. Series creator Mike White decided to make the show an anthology series, bringing in a new slew of quirky characters for the next season. No air date has been announced as of yet. What we do know is that HBO loves to bring its characters to Italy for their second seasons, as evident with The Sopranos. Perhaps viewers will get to see Coolidge eating a gabagool sandwich.