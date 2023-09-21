Which ‘John Wick’ Characters Are In ‘The Continental?’

The John Wick Cinematic Universe is locked and loaded to expand this week with the premiere of the prequel series The Continental. Set during the ’70s, the three part event will focus on the titular hotel that served as refuge for assassins in the high-octane films. While Keanu Reeves won’t be a part of the action, The Continental will feature characters from the movies at a pivotal stage in their killer careers.

Front and center is Colin Woodell as a young Winston Scott, the slick owner and operator of The Continental hotel played by Ian McShane in the John Wick films. In The Continental, Winston has yet to take ownership of the hotel and doesn’t even want to be in New York. But after a run-in with Mel Gibson’s Cormac, Winston charts a bloody course to claim his prize.

Joining Woodell is Ayomide Adegun as Charon, the unflappable concierge of The Continental played by Lance Reddick in the films. Like Winston, Charon has yet to take his position at the hotel, and the prequel series might shed some light on how he became the assassin refuge’s trusted facilitator.

Also along for the ride is Peter Greene as Charlie. The character made a brief appearance in the first John Wick film as the go-to cleanup guy for disposing bodies, so you know he’s got a busy future ahead of him.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick premieres September 22 on Peacock.