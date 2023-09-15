Does Keanu Reeves Appear In The ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘The Continental?

The world of John Wick will eventually expand into the Ana de Armas-starring Ballerina, and it sounds like Keanu Reeves wants to get back into the saddle for John Wick 5 (despite you-know-what happening). For at least five years, however, The Continental limited series has been gestating, first as a version that would have aired on Starz and been based in LA rather than NYC. Fast forward some years, and The Continental is a three-part special event (based in NYC) landing on Peacock this month. Can we expect to see Keanu Reeves pop in as Baba Yaga?

As much as everyone would like to see more Keanu, this doesn’t seem possible. The Continental will be a prequel that takes this universe back to the 1970s. Granted, Keanu is happy to appear in Wick spinoffs in general (and will be in Ballerina, coming out in June 2024). However, Mr. Wick’s very first dog wasn’t of this earth in the 1970s, and Wick himself was not on the scene yet. Also, getting Keanu involved would add up to time travel, which is probably a bad idea in this universe.

This series will be focused on (as the title suggests) the early days of the assassin-welcoming hotel where Winston is gaining his bearings as portrayed by Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant). Mel Gibson will also appear as “Cormac,” a kingpin who plays a pivotal role in running the hotel. Here’s the limited series’ synopsis:

The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

Formally titled The Continental: From the World of John Wick, viewers can check into Peacock’s series for part one on Sept. 22nd. Part two arrives on Sept. 29 with Oct. 6 bringing part three.