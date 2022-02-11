Who Are The ‘Peacemaker’ Characters In HBO Max’s Series?

It’s safe to say that HBO Max’s Peacemaker is a hit. The Suicide Squad spinoff show has become one of HBO’s favorites, with the lovable antihero played by the just as lovable John Cena.

First there is the obvious lead, the Peacemaker (real name Christopher Smith), played by Cena. A continuation of his Suicide Squad character, the Peacemaker picks up where the movie leads off, as the anti-hero joins a black ops squad, titled Project Butterfly, to eradicate extra-terrestrial beings on Earth. Director James Gunn originally described Cena’s character as “a piece of sh*t,” but the show explores his complex relationship with himself and how other view him. Using his pro-wrestling moves, and even some dance moves, the character instantly draws you in.

The Peacemaker is joined by Emilia Harcourt, played by Jennifer Holland, a sarcastic A.R.G.U.S agent assigned to work with The Peacemaker, much to her dismay. Leota Adebayo, played by Danielle Brooks, is another member of Project Butterfly, who takes a while to loosen up to The Peacemaker’s antics.

Then there is The Vigilante, aka Adrien Chase, played by Freddie Stroma. The Vigilante looks up the Cena’s character as an older brother figure, and also has a pretty merciless killer side, but has been shown to be just a silly dude. Chukwudi Iwuji plays Clemson Murn, the leader of Project Butterfly. Oh, he’s also secretly a butterfly, just to tie things together. Also in the cast is Steve Agee as John Economics, and Robert Patrick as The Peacemaker’s racist dad, The White Dragon.

The cast of misfits come together to investigate all types of evil in the show, which is hypothetically going to be renewed for a second season.