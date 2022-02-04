Is ‘Peacemaker’ Renewed For Season 2 On HBO Max?

John Cena’s hit superhero show Peacemaker is currently airing its first season on HBO Max, after being introduced as a character in last year’s Suicide Squad film. The show’s unexpected momentum has been praised by fans, as many are pleasantly surprised by Cena’s lovable character and the story arch. This begs the question: will the show return for a second season?

The series follows Cena’s Suicide Squad character as he joins a black ops squad to eradicate extra-terrestrial beings. The season finale of the show will air later this month, but fans are already wondering if Cena will reprise his role as the weirdly lovable antihero for a second season.

“There’s a really good chance of that,” creator James Gunn said. “The show is doing extraordinarily well, and we’re excited, we all like doing it, we just need to cross some Ts and dot some Is, which is basically me,” the director added. “[Peacemaker] got more subscribers for HBO, billions of people saw it on HBO; for Peacemaker it worked out really well.”

So, a second season hasn’t officially been ordered, but due to the success of the first season, it’s very likely the show will return to HBO Max. The streaming site has already asked Gunn to make a second Suicide Squad series, so they are clearly impressed by his work. Hey, if anyone can get John Cena bravely dancing in his underwear, they must be good at their job.