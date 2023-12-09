Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s joint album is progressing quickly. Although their previously announced listening events have been postponed, that hasn’t stopped them from promoting the forthcoming release.

On Friday, December 8, Ty Dolla Sign took to his official Instagram page to share the tracklist of the album’s 18 songs. One of them caught the attention of Nicki Minaj fans: Near the middle of the document, “New Body” was listed, a Minaj collaboration that was originally expected to appear on West’s 2021 album, Donda.

The Barbz were thrilled at the possibility.

NEW BODY?!!? And Kanye is notorious for hidden features. I swear to god if they take out Nicki’s verse (aka the best part of the song), no one will be streaming his washed out album. — steven ❀ (@arianaunext) December 8, 2023

NICKI BETTER BE ON NEW BODY — momo 💫 (@amazingmomo_) December 8, 2023

…….. don’t be playing — DIABLO DA SLEEZE 👺 (@LosTexasDiablo) December 8, 2023

BULLYING WORKS 😭🔥🔥🔥 — ladidai 📲 gems in link in bio (@ladidaix) December 9, 2023

Snippets of the unreleased track between the trio gained traction across social media when it became a trending sound on TikTok. Weeks ago, teaser clips from the rumored music video hit social media, which led fans to flood Minaj’s mentions, begging for the entire track.

West and Minaj have collaborated in the past. Their most notable song is the 2010 single “Monster,” which appeared on West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album. According to West’s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, the collaboration resulted from her relationship with Minaj. Minaj’s bars on the record have been dubbed one of the greatest verses of her career. Even West acknowledges her stellar performance.

View Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s tracklist below.

1. “Everybody”

2. “Back To Me”

3. “Fuk Sumn”

4. “Time Moving Slow”

5. “Beg Forgiveness”

6. “So Good”

7. “Paid”

8. “Timbo Freestyle”

9. “Slide”

10. “New Body”

11. “Promotion”

12. “Vultures”

13. “Lifestyle”

14. “Drunk”

15. “Worship”

16. “River”

17. “Gun To My Head”

18. “Unlock”