When Will ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3, Episode 9 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.)

An epic drug game battle in Queens is taking shape through the final two episodes of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three. In the show’s episode last week, Raq discovers that Kanan and Ronnie are selling heroin through support from Snaps and Pop. She attempts to tell Snaps and Pop to back off from Kanan, but that try goes unsuccessful. This proves to be problematic as her distributor previously demanded that Raq eliminate her competition — coincidentally, Ronnie and Kanan — from their turf. Elsewhere in the episode, Jukebox’s troubles with Butta took a turn for the worse when Krystal recruits her friends to jump Jukebox, Lou-Lou goes on the run to an unknown location, and Marvin grows more and more suspicious of Gerald’s actions toward him. That’s all we got for episode eight and here’s when you expect to watch episode nine.