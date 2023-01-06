Who Is Big L On ‘BMF?’

STARZ’s BMF made its return on Friday for its second season. The show, which is loosely based on the story Demetrius “Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s Black Mafia Family, picks up in the 1980s as Meech continues toward his goal of becoming Detroit’s biggest drug dealer. In episode one, we’re introduced to the official Black Mafia Family, which Meech forms by combining the previous 50 Boyz and 12th Street Boyz. We’re also reintroduced to a few names from season one. They include K-9, who becomes Meech and BMF’s new drug supplier, and Big L who Meech has quite an interesting past with.

If you recall from episode four (“Heroes”) from season one, Meech and Terry both met with Big L as they were in search of a new drug supplier. However, during this meeting, Big L did not reveal her true identity to the duo because she wanted to watch their behavior and tendencies. She concludes that Meech is too flashy for her liking and resorts to making a deal with Terry under one condition: that she only works directly with Terry. They shake hands and finalize the agreement.

In episode eight (“The King Of Detroit”), tensions run high between Terry and Big L after the former disregarded their agreement to bring Meech to a supply re-up. Meech tries to explain his presence, but Big L doesn’t want to hear it as she draws a gun on him and demands that he exit the area. The tension between Meech and Big L was hard to ignore in the season two premiere, but with K-9 siding with Meech, he took care of the issue for his new client.

New episodes of ‘BMF’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12:00 am EST and on the STARZ TV channel at 8:00 pm EST.