Who Is ‘Leap-Frog’ From ‘She-Hulk?’

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has not been shy about pulling from Marvel’s deep bench of characters. In Episode 8, the Disney+ series introduced the MCU version of Leap-Frog, an amphibian foe who first tangled with Daredevil all the way back in the ’60s.

In the comics, Leap-Frog is Vincent Patilo, a down on his luck inventor who uses his technical skills to build a leaping suit to commit crimes only to be stopped by Daredevil. Years later, his son Eugene would try to restore the family time by donning his father’s costume and renaming himself “Frog-Man.” Committed to a life of doing good, Frog-Man became an ally to several heroes including Iron Man and Spider-Man, but he was more of a punchline than anything else.

In She-Hulk, both versions of the character are condensed into Eugene Patilo, a spoiled rich kid who purchased an expensive suit from superhero designer Luke Jacobson in an attempt to be the latest costumed vigilante. However, being something of an idiot, Eugene misused the suit by filling the boot rockets with jet fuel and caught himself on fire. Retaining She-Hulk as a lawyer, he attempted to sue Jacobson in court. However, that plan spectacularly failed as Jacobson had retained Matt Murdock (a.k.a. Daredevil) as his lawyer who literally sniffed out that Patilo used jet fuel.

Angered by this turn of events, Leap-Frog kidnaps Jacobson and demands he make him a new suit. However, he’s easily thwarted at his “Lily Pad” base by She-Hulk and Daredevil because, again, Eugene is an idiot. Case in point: He tried to jump out a window with no rockets and broke his legs on the street below. Like his comic book counterpart, he’s not the brightest bulb.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available for streaming on Disney+.