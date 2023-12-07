Who Is Sister Sage On Season 4 Of ‘The Boys?’

The Boys Season 4 trailer not only set up the explosive events in the ongoing battle between Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), but it introduced a new character to the show: Sister Sage.

In the trailer, a female voiceover can be heard giving Homelander advice on how to seduce the public.

“Rome. Greece. All democracies fail because people are f*cking stupid,” the voice says. “But if you crush the masses… Who builds your monuments? Who tongues your taint? No, the people will tear it apart themselves. You just gotta nudge ’em a little. Then you get to swoop in. Be the one saving it.”

“Like Caesar,” Homeland responds.

“Like Caesar,” the voice says as the camera reveals actress Susan Heyward. Last year, the official Twitter account for The Boys revealed that Heyward would be playing a new Supe named Sister Sage who is “already a thousand steps ahead of you.”

Meet Sage. She’s already a thousand steps ahead of you. And let's just say Firecracker has a short fuse. pic.twitter.com/Ci3li8j1LJ — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) October 10, 2022

Considering Sister Sage is an entirely new character created specifically for the Amazon series and does not appear in the comics, there is literally in the way of information on what powers and abilities she brings to the table. But judging by her calm, confident advice to Homelander, she seems remarkably adept at manipulating events to her will. That could prove trouble for The Boys, and possibly Homelander himself.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Boys Season 4:

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

The Boys Season 4 premieres in 2024 on Prime Video.