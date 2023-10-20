For most of the life of Power Book IV: Force , Diamond has been the levelheaded half of his and Tommy Egan’s partnership in Chicago. While Tommy is often ready to attack without much thought, Diamond has always been the one to make him take a second to think about the consequences at hand. In season two , things seemed to be going well for him, but it all took a turn for the worse with the death of Leon, a young boy from his Chicago neighborhood whom he was mentoring. Leon was shot by another kid from the neighborhood, a death that crushed Diamond and seemingly has him ready to go back to his old self.

Who Plays Diamond In Power Book IV: Force? Meet Isaac Keys

Diamond is played by Isaac Keys, a former NFL player who turned to acting after some time in the league. Keys spent time in the NFL with the Vikings, Cardinals, and Packers across five years, as well as in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Eskimos. He then turned to acting where he originally had roles in the Epix series Get Shorty and the 50 Cent-led show The Oath before he secured his role on Power Book IV: Force. During an interview with Ebony, he spoke about his role in Power Book IV: Force saying, “This character is written like me. I don’t have to step too far out the box. I can just develop a character that I feel is already in tune with. He is in a transitional place where you’re trying to evolve, but sometimes you’re still involved in a lifestyle that won’t allow you to change.”

He continued, “I feel like I’m walking in my purpose. So now it’s just about continuing to learn and evolve and elevate to whatever’s next.”

There’s a big turn in store for Diamond in Power Book IV: Force season two, but we’ll have to wait a few weeks to see what happens next as episode nine is set to air on November 3.

New episodes of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12:00 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8:00 pm ET/PT.