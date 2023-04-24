Why Did Redman Leave ‘Power Book II: Ghost?’

In season two of Power Book II: Ghost, rapper and actor Redman was brought on to play a character named Theo Rollins. That character is the brother of Davis McClean who is played by Method Man. As many of you know, Redman and Method Man have been close friends for years and they even formed the rap duo Method Man & Redman in 1994.

Redman appeared in three episodes of Power Book II: Ghost during season two, and fans really enjoyed seeing him and Method Man on screen. Unfortunately for them, Redman was surprisingly replaced by Jordan Mahome in season three and it left fans to wonder what caused the switch. Well, it turns out that Redman’s refusal to get a COVID vaccination caused him to be replaced on the show. “I walked away from it because they wanted me to be vaccinated and I’m not vaccinating s***, ” Redman said during an interview with HitStory Makers at the end of 2022.

Method Man previously spoke about his excitement about working with Redman on Power: Ghost during an interview Vibe. “It’s always dope to work with somebody you’ve worked with over the years, but just not somebody that you’ve always worked with, but someone that you trust as far as stage performances and things like that,” he said. “So anytime you put Redman and Method Man on-screen together, not only are you going to get chemistry, you going to get synergy, as well as professionalism.”

You can hear Redman’s response about his Power Book II: Ghost absence above.

New episodes of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12:00 am EST and on the STARZ TV channel at 8:00 pm EST.