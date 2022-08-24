Why Did Scrappy From ‘Power: Raising Kanan’ Get Killed?

SPOILERS for this week’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be found below.)

The second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan kicked off with the return of all main and recurring characters from season one. The closest encounter with death last season came when Kanan was held at gunpoint during an armed robbery and when Lou-Lou was ambushed at his home. Just two weeks into season two, we’ve already had to say goodbye to a frequent face in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, that being Scrappy, after he was shot and killed by Raq at the end of episode two, titled Mind Your Business.

Why Did Scrappy From Power Book III: Raising Kanan Get Killed?

In the first episode of this season’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Raq warns Scrapy to stay low and out of trouble, which means that he’ll have to ignore his gambling itch for some time. Scrappy fails to heed Rap’s warning and he’s soon arrested in the middle of a poker game by the FBI. In Mind Your Business, Detective Howard sees Scrappy in police custody at the precinct and incorrectly assumes that he’s snitching on Raq and the crew. Howard informs Raq about Scrappy’s appearance at the precinct, which also leads to Raq’s assumption that Scrappy is ratting her out to the police.

After some back and forth with Lou-Lou and Marvin, who also did some investigating himself, the trio determined that it was necessary to kill Scrappy. They tricked Scrappy into believing that he was on his way to a new setup for the drug operation, one that he would completely run. Raq was already at the location, unbeknownst to him, with a gun in hand ready to kill Scrappy, which she did to close Mind Your Business.

New episodes of STARZ’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ are available to watch on Sundays at 12:00am EST.