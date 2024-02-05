Will Kreese Return To ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6?

Cobra Kai‘s sixth season is currently filming, and Billy Zabka has the fighting moves to prove it. Whenever show time arrives, we might see some slight surprises from returning cast members, but speaking of which, will the originating dojo baddie be back as well?

As devotees remember, the fifth season ended with ultimate karate villain Terry Silver being carted off by law enforcement. Almost simultaneously, John Kreese (who had been framed by Silver) had decided that he had enough and busted out of prison after faking a grievous injury. He couldn’t wait another moment for possible exoneration, but that wouldn’t be as dramatic, so yes, Kreese stole a doctor’s uniform and headed outta there.

Is Kreese going to be in the wind, or will we see him back in the Valley again?

Wait, should Kreese return? Hell yeah:

This week, the show released a video montage-message from the cast, and yup, actor Martin Kove is practicing his moves again. Also, he has a sword. Uh oh. “A message to the most badass fans out there: We’re thrilled to be back in production, filming the biggest, baddest and final season of Cobra Kai!” read a Netflix tweet. “See you in the dojo.”

A message to the most badass fans out there: We're thrilled to be back in production, filming the biggest, baddest and final season of Cobra Kai! See you in the dojo. pic.twitter.com/xncNd181xM — Netflix (@netflix) February 5, 2024

Now, it’s time to wonder whether Jacob Bertrand will receive his wish of Hawk going to the dark side again with his old sensei. Be honest: you wouldn’t be mad if that happened.

Cobra Kai will return for its final season, ideally in 2024.