Will ‘Swarm’ Return For Season 2?

Everybody is buzzing about Swarm, Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ new psychological thriller series about the dangers of fandom, which dropped on Amazon’s Prime Video on March 17. Anyone who has binge-watched the series clearly knows that it was inspired by Beyoncé and her Beyhive—with even Glover jokingly asking Beyoncé superfans not to kill the creators behind the series at its premiere. What’s less clear to viewers is: Will there be a season 2?

While Swarm has been promoted as a “limited series,” that term has become pretty elastic, as evidenced by other “limited” series like The White Lotus, which is currently readying its third season. So will Swarm follow the masses and ride the wave of its current popularity? If Nabers has the final word, the answer would be: no.

Nabers and Swarm star Dominique Fishback spoke with the Los Angeles Times about the series, and its true-to-life inspirations. When asked if she would “be open or interested in returning for another season,” Nabers gave a matter-of-fact answer. “This is a limited series,” she said. “This is a story that has a very clear beginning, middle, and end, so this is it.”

For her part, Fishback agreed. “I feel really proud of Dre, of the humor that I got to exhibit with this role,” the actress said. “She really takes on different personas every episode, so it’s like a one-woman show on-screen. I think I got what I came for and we can lay that to rest.”

