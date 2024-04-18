Will There Be A ‘Killing Eve’ Season 5?

(Mega-spoilers for Killing Eve will be found below.)

Killing Eve viewers might be scratching their heads over Internet speculation about a fifth season. What gives?

The cat-and-mouse spy-thriller series originally ran on BBC America and simulcast to AMC. The first few seasons qualified as certifiable bangers, and as shows sometimes do, the gimmick ran its course. Still, the series did rally towards the end of its fourth season, and we heard about an an in-the-works spinoff about a younger version of messy MI6 officer Carolyn Martens, but then something strange happened in 2022: that series finale.

Let’s just say that comparisons to the Game of Thrones finale were afoot. That’s not ideal, and it was kind-of deflating to see the show allow Eve and Villanelle to reach a state of legit happiness together, only for Villanelle to suddenly be killed via a sniper shot.

This development should lead to the natural conclusion that producers and writers intended to put a definitive end to the series, given that — let’s face it — the Villanelle-Eve relationship was the glue that held everything together. You can’t really kill off Jodie Comer’s irresistible assassin and expect Sandra Oh’s character to be consequently driven onto a collision course with a greater purpose or bound for vengeance. It’s simply not that type of story. However and as noted already, there has been some speculation that the story could continue, and there’s a semi-logical reason for this…

Killing Eve landed on Netflix this week. Netflix tends to resurrect shows that gain new life on the streaming service. That includes Manifest and, in a way, Suits, since the Meghan Markle Show Of Yesteryear will now spin off into an LA-based offshoot on NBC. So, is it possible that this would (somehow) happen for Killing Eve?

At this time, there has been zero concrete inkling or confirmation from Netflix on the subject. Yet we can always dream of a world where Villanelle (and even Konstantin) did not die, and they go on a long road trip together with Eve, who is driving and has had about enough of their backseat gigglefests. Admit it, that might be worth watching, but for now, it’s not happening.