It took a little over a year, but at long last, Power Book III: Raising Kanan has returned for season three . The first episode aired last night and it picks up right after the events of the season two finale. Raq and Marvin are recovering from shooting wounds, Kanan no longer trusts his family after discovering the truth of his past, and Detective Howard and Detective Burke’s working relationship comes to an end after a shocking conclusion to the episode. So much will be explored in season three, but will that be it for the Power Book III: Raising Kanan story?

Will There Be A Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4?

Yes! Prior to the start of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three, STARZ announced that the show had indeed been renewed for a fourth season. “We’re thrilled to continue Kanan Stark’s story, and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in ‘Power,” Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, said in a statement. “We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Raq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season that they will demand more.”

There isn’t a timetable for the start of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season four, but in the meantime, you can enjoy season three episodes as they air weekly on Fridays on STARZ.

New episodes of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12:00 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8:00 pm ET/PT.