Will There Be A Season 3 Of ‘The Bear?’

(Spoilers for Season 2 of The Bear will obviously be found below.)

The Bear is back, baby. The FX show is currently streaming its full second season on Hulu because, well, FX and Hulu must realize that this is one of those shows where binging only aids the momentum of the story.

The second season of the newest Jeremy Allen White-starring Chicago-set series retains all the heat of the show’s debut and also adds plenty of extra ingredients. As well, people are not only still lusting over Carmy, but Will Poulter’s tattooed chef is also receiving a lot of attention already. The season only just debuted, and people are already lauding Jamie Lee Curtis’ all-out presence in Episode 6. Soon enough, people will have absorbed the entire round of addictive chaos.

So if you have already binged the heck out of this puppy and are already wondering when we’ll see a third round, you’re not alone. The season finale would lead one to believe that there is still much to be discovered, along with Carmy hopefully getting out of that fridge very soon. God only knows if he’ll try to patch things up with Claire or simply realize that he was meant to focus on his profession. I tend to agree with the latter, but we’ll see what the writers have in store for them.

Will we see a Season 3? FX has not confirmed as much as of yet, but the story was clearly meant to continue, and the streaming numbers will likely be large enough that we’ll see another greenlighting soon. When that happens, I also imagine that we won’t have to wait a terribly long time, relative to other TV productions. Season 2 arrived almost precisely one year after the first season landed. FX knows when they have a hit on their hands, so hang tight for further developments.

The Bear is currently streaming two seasons on Hulu.