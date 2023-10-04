Will There Be An ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2?

With the Ahsoka finale now streaming, the big question on Star Wars fans‘ minds is will there be a Season 2? As of this writing, neither Disney+ or Lucasfilm have confirmed a second season, but there are clues pointing towards it happening.

For starters, Episode 8 “The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord,” ends on a major cliffhanger. Granted, the events of Ahsoka will reportedly feed into a new theatrical movie from Dave Filoni, so the story could pick up there. However, Disney+ has notably been referring to Episode 8 as the “season finale” not “series finale” on its in-app banner image. Gizmodo also reported that official social media posts were fixed to make the “season finale” distinction after fans noticed they read “series finale.”

Meanwhile, Deadline reported the following in its Episode 8 recap:

Some fans have speculated that Dave Filoni’s stand-alone feature film — a culmination of his Disney+/Lucasfilm universe of The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, etc. — centers around Thrawn, and that is poised to be next. However, we hear that Ahsoka Season 2 is more of a reality in the conversation, though nothing is locked yet. Tonight there were no placards teasing that Ahsoka would return in the immediate future. Natch, the ending WGA strike and the ongoing actors strike has put off production for some time.

Rosario Dawson also teased Ahsoka Season 2 during a pre-strike interview with Empire.

“I’m absolutely putting it out into the universe,” Dawson said. “We’re joking about it, but I’m manifesting it because I feel like I helped Dave [Filoni, Star Wars mastermind and Ahsoka Tano’s co-creator] manifest this role. So I’m ready. I’m excited. I’m willing. I got my ice-packs ready to go for Season 2 and beyond! I would not be mad at that.”

Considering Disney+ is officially referring to Episode 8 as the “season finale,” and it ended with a cliffhanger, it’s probably a decent bet that Ahsoka Season 2 is in the works albeit potentially delayed by the recent strikes. That said, there has been some cost-cutting happening at Disney. Not even Marvel is safe, so maybe cross your fingers if you’re really hoping for more Ahsoka.

Ahsoka Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.