Will There Be An ‘Invincible’ Season 3?

The Invincible season 2 finale delivered yet another brutal moment in the life of Invincible/Mark Grayson. Only this time around, he was the one unleashing the full force of his powers on a target who did not survive the encounter.

While Mark’s friends and allies do their best to comfort him after taking the life of Angstrom Levy, the young hero is falling apart at the seams as he worries that he’s just another destructive Viltrumite like his father Omni-Man.

The season 2 finale also teed up the beginning of an Invincible and Atom Eve romance that fans of the comics know is in the wings and will go to places that only Invincible can. So, now, the big question is: will we get to see Mark’s story continue in the fan-favorite Prime Video animated series?