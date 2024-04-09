The Invincible season 2 finale delivered yet another brutal moment in the life of Invincible/Mark Grayson. Only this time around, he was the one unleashing the full force of his powers on a target who did not survive the encounter.
While Mark’s friends and allies do their best to comfort him after taking the life of Angstrom Levy, the young hero is falling apart at the seams as he worries that he’s just another destructive Viltrumite like his father Omni-Man.
The season 2 finale also teed up the beginning of an Invincible and Atom Eve romance that fans of the comics know is in the wings and will go to places that only Invincible can. So, now, the big question is: will we get to see Mark’s story continue in the fan-favorite Prime Video animated series?
Will There Be An ‘Invincible’ Season 3?
Good news. Season 3 was greenlit a long time ago, so yes, it’s coming. Even better, there shouldn’t be as long of a wait like there was after season 1. In a recent interview with Variety, series creator Robert Kirkman revealed that a sizable amount of Season 3 is already completed:
“Thankfully, we worked on season 2 and season 3 concurrently. I guess, unfortunately, we’re too far along on season 3 to learn anything from from season 2, but I think we’re picking up some things on how best to adapt this show. We’re learning different things on the animation side that work and don’t work that will continue to improve the show. I’m very happy with the show. I am loving how it’s turning out. I feel very strongly that season 2 is better than season 1, season 3 will be better than season 2.”
As you can tell, Kirkman is already promoting Invincible season 3.
“I think that there’s so many pieces that have been put in place in season two that we’re going to build on in season three and so many different ways that we’re going to expand the show and push the show even further,” he shared on the “Inside Episode 8” segment on Prime Video, via Total Film.
The official Invincible Twitter account is also getting in on the act by teasing the return of two characters for season 3: Battle Beast and Titan.
Returning in Season 3!!!
Confirmed by Robert Kirkman on the latest episode of @InvincibleCast pic.twitter.com/X1kSp1Cpfs
— INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 7, 2024
Invincible seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Prime Video.
(Via Variety, Total Film, Invincible on Twitter)