Will There Be A Season Three Of Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’?

Yellowjackets was a word-of-mouth hit for Showtime, with ratings that gradually but steadily increased as season one went on (culminating in a devastating finale). The network quickly renewed the dual-timelines horror series for season two — and before season two even premiered, renewed it again for season three.

“With Yellowjackets runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking season three now,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime, in a statement. “The show’s ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including [creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson], Jonathan [Lisco], eOne, and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success.”

Much of the season one cast will return in season two (and hopefully season three, for their sake), including Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves, as well as newcomers Lauren Ambrose (adult Van), Simone Kessell (adult Lottie), and Elijah Wood.

Yellowjackets will return to Showtime for season two (now with Nine Inch Nails songs?) on March 26, 2023, followed by season three in late 2024 or 2025.