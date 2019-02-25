AMC

The biggest mystery this season on The Walking Dead is not where Rick Grimes has disappeared to, nor why Maggie left The Hilltop. It’s not who all these strangers are on The Hilltop now, nor is it why The Walking Dead replaced Carl Grimes with virtually the same character with different hair.

The biggest mystery this season surrounds the X-scars on the backs of Daryl and Michonne, and The Walking Dead has been surprisingly adept at keeping that secret under wraps. The series itself has been mum about clues; there’s no comic-book counterpart to offer insights; and the cast has also successfully avoided dropping spoilers while giving interviews or appearing on The Talking Dead. Angela Kang has told us that answers will be provided this season using flashbacks, and the title of episode 14, “Scars,” suggests when those answers will come. Kang also suggested that the scars are a crucial part of Alexandria’s history, and suggests that it’s why Michonne has become so isolationist. “It’s definitely something that is a big part now of the backstory of Alexandria and the people there. It’s something that looms large in their minds and has obviously had an effect on them.”