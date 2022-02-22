No one ever accused Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (at least, not in the past year or so) of not being cryptic. That’s been his public-statement style lately, what with the Covid-vaccine conspiracy-theory crusade going while calling upon Joe Rogan for medical advice. Perhaps this was a step too far for the clay-eating Shailene Woodley, given that they ended their year-long engagement even after she responded to Aaron’s anti-vaxxing NFL controversy with an apparent rave about one of his body parts.

Neither Aaron nor Shailene ever provided much of an explanation (nor should they be expected to) for the split, although TMZ reported word from a source that Aaron was feeling “cold feet” while wanting to prioritize his NFL career, and Shailene reportedly “felt ‘neglected.'”

Well, Aaron posted a late-night (Monday) “gratitude” message to Instagram, where he sounded vaguely like he was saying goodbye? At least, that’s how he sounded while talking about football and his teammates. Whereas this is what he wrote to Shailene:

“@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Talking about “unconditional love” could suggest a few things. Maybe they’re not really broken up for good, or perhaps that’s simply wishful thinking on his behalf. The whole “letting me chase you the first couple months” is slightly wild, given that that suggests some overlap regarding his relationship with Danica Patrick. Whatever the case, Shailene hasn’t publicly responded, although Aaron sure did post a loved-up (and undated) photo of them together, as you can see above.

(Via Aaron Rodgers on Instagram)