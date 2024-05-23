In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya Taylor-Joy is covered in dirt, oil, and the blood of various War Boys (if Trent and Atticus did the soundtrack for a Mad Max movie, there is a 99.8 percent one of the songs would be called “Dirt, Oil, and Blood”). But while promoting the film, she’s looked impossibly glamorous.

On Wednesday, Taylor-Joy wore what People described as a “red-hot Mugler mini dress” ahead of her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Ryan Hastings-styled outfit “featured slanted sleeves while the back had black horizontal lace-up straps, leaving her backside partially exposed.”

Do not witness Nux. Witness Anya.

Here’s more on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

The George Miller movie, which also stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, is out in theaters beginning tonight. It rocks.