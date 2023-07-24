After Ben Shapiro spent the weekend getting dragged by social media for his 43-minute long rant about the Barbie movie, MSNBC host Medhi Hasan called out Republicans for their “pathetic” freakout over the box office hit of the summer if not the entire year.

Before Shapiro entered the mix, Barbie had already been called out by Ted Cruz, Fox News, and others over predictable claims that the film is “anti-men” thanks to Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of Ken, who Ginger Gaetz complained had “disappointingly low T.” Whatever the heck that means.

After walking through some of the more outlandish claims, Hasan roasted the supposedly “grown men” who can’t stop complaining about how Ken, a doll who was made for the express purpose of being an accessory to Barbie, is too “beta.”

“These are grown men losing their minds over a movie about a doll,” Hasan continued. “What has happened to the conservative movement? There was a time when conservatives had substantive things to say about taxes, regulation, defense, and foreign policy. Now it’s Barbie, Dr. Seuss that, Bud Light, Mr. Potato Head. The skin color of the Little Mermaid. It’s ridiculous. It is childish. It is pretty pathetic, actually. Is it not?”

Unfortunately for conservatives, their freakout isn’t having any effect on Barbie‘s success. The film had a record-breaking $162 million opening weekend, one of the largest in cinema history. In fact, the pull of the movie was so strong that conservative commentator Mercedes Schlapp couldn’t even keep up the facade on Newsmax and threw right-wingers under the bus for having too many boycotts.

“I just think at this point I’m boycotting so many things, I’m running out of things to boycott,” Schlapp said after vowing to take her daughters to see Barbie because it looks “fun.”

