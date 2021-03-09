Conservative media have spent the last couple weeks angry about cartoons and puppets and toys, but they took a break on Monday to dogpile on two people who alleged racism. On Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave their first major interview since stepping rom the royal duties last January. There were a lot of horrifying revelations that made people very mad. At one point Markle even talked about contemplating suicide. Even that didn’t stop rightwing pundits from attacking them, including Megyn Kelly, and including young Trumpist Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk says Meghan Markle is "making it up like Jussie Smollett" and calls Prince Harry a "metrosexual beta male" pic.twitter.com/0qyVetmwrs — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 8, 2021

At under 30, Kirk is among the youngest of former president Donald Trump’s minions, and he spent so long passionately spreading lies about the 2020 election that even Geraldo Rivera called him out. He’s also been known to record videos while looking like crap. So when he attacked Prince Harry for being, in his words, a “metrosexual beta male” — after calling Markle a liar, with no proof — people weren’t having it.

Some people pointed out that Kirk is not exactly an Adonis.

we cant all be alpha specimens like… charlie kirk https://t.co/DeSmZiSHqk — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 8, 2021

Charlie Kirk calling anyone a "beta male" is objectively hilarious — Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) March 8, 2021

Charlie Kirk called Prince Harry a "beta male." Charlie Kirk is a radio talk host, which is the real alpha male role in society. The apex male is always looking for a chance to put on some headphones, sit down in a studio, and talk. — JRehling (@JRehling) March 8, 2021

More to the point, Prince Harry actually fought in a war. Charlie Kirk, well, did not.

Prince Harry was an Apache helicopter pilot who served two tours in Afghanistan. Charlie Kirk once cried about being violently attacked and threatened by antifa when a protester poured water on his head at breakfast. https://t.co/Vau4g6EMmZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 9, 2021

Prince Harry spent 10 years on Active Duty in the British Army, deployed to Afghanistan twice, qualified as an Apache aircraft commander, literally had a price put on his head by the Taliban, and yet… Charlie Kirk and his ilk basically traffic in fragile male insecurity. https://t.co/EKbEUNl5hl — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 8, 2021

Charlie Kirk called Prince Harry a metrosexual beta male apparently forgetting that he fought in the military where Charlie Kirk has shown no such bravery. — Dave Matt (@davematt88) March 8, 2021

Prince Harry is a Captain in the army who did two tours in Afghanistan. @charliekirk11 is a racist who dropped out of junior college and lies to people for money. https://t.co/hFLo14iEZH — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) March 9, 2021

Charlie Kirk called Prince Harry a "metrosexual beta male" insinuating he was cowardly. I can't stop laughing. If I'm not mistaken, Prince Harry engineered a media blackout so he could go into combat…. twice. — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) March 8, 2021

Worth pointing out that Prince Harry served in Afghanistan several times against the wishes of both British Parliament and the Royal Family which is more than Charlie Kirk can say. https://t.co/4FfMBrkISG — Connor 🌐 (@connorfletcher) March 8, 2021

"Prince Harry served in the Army for ten years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan." Charlie Kirk has to pay a women to pretend to be engaged to him. https://t.co/TEULJxXMhn — I'MYOURHUCKLEBERRY❄ (@GEEPENNIN) March 8, 2021

Some pointed out it’s always dweebs like Kirk or Ben Shapiro who cry about the supposed decline of traditional masculinity.

It’s never dudes like Obama or Idris Elba or Jason Momoa talking about how alpha male they are. It’s also like Charlie Kirk and Ben Shapiro. Lolol — Monjula Ray (@queerBengali) March 8, 2021

Some questioned his questioning of the monarchy’s racism.

You tell 'em, Charlie Kirk – how could a 1200 year-old European Imperialist Royal Monarchy of all white people on an island ever have problem with racism? — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 9, 2021

Others called out his obvious attempt to channel the late Rush Limbaugh.

Charlie Kirk’s Rush Limbaugh impression is lame. https://t.co/i36L3Ixxov — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 8, 2021

And some made fun of his looks.