Melania Trump has been attempting to keep a low profile in regards to the Manhattan DA indicting Donald Trump for his hush money payments to Stormy Daniels for their alleged affair. The former First Lady has reportedly kept to a secluded area of Mar-a-Lago and ignoring her husband unless required to be seen together for “socializing duties.” In short, Melania wants nothing to do with the Stormy Daniels situation, but she might not have that option anymore.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former advisor to the First Lady, has confirmed an Associated Press report that prosecutors are seeking Melania’s emails in regards to the hush money case. Wolkoff also revealed that the First Lady used an encrypted messaging system, which is sure to raise a few eyeballs.

“Melania Trump used several email addresses, texts, and Signal to communicate with me and others while working in the White House and prosecutors want to see them,” Wolkoff tweeted along with a screenshot of the AP article.

Melania Trump used several email addresses, texts, and Signal to communicate with me and others while working in the White House and prosecutors want to see them. pic.twitter.com/500DflyMRv — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) June 26, 2023

On top of going after his wife’s emails, Donald Trump is looking at some pretty bad timing for the hush money trial. The case will reportedly go before a judge in March 2024, right as the Republican primary season is in full swing. Of course, that was a concern before he was indicted on federal charges for mishandling classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. That trial is now happening first and could be extremely damaging.

Trump is also facing potential charges for mishandling top secret intel in New Jersey, his involvement in the January 6 attacks, and allegedly interfering with election officials in Georgia. However, Trump remains a frontrunner in the Republican race as Ron DeSantis stumbles into one blunder after another.

(Via Raw Story)