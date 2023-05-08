Disney is definitely not backing down from its federal lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In a new legal filing on Monday, the Walt Disney Company has expanded its claims against DeSantis thanks to the governor’s public efforts to retaliate against the entertainment giant for opposing his controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

At issue in this latest filing is DeSantis’ new legislation that targets Disney’s monorail system and allows the state’s transportation department to conduct inspections of the system, which has historically been handled by the Disney-run special district that DeSantis has attempted to control and/or penalize by threatening to build a prison next to Disneyland.

CNBC:

Disney’s amended lawsuit also noted that Florida’s Republican-led legislature passed legislation last week targeting Walt Disney World’s monorail system. “Governor DeSantis and his allies have no apparent intent to moderate their retaliatory campaign any time soon,” Disney wrote in its additions to the civil complaint it filed in U.S. District Court in Tallahassee last month.

While DeSantis has not pulled back on his Disney feud that has already lost him the support of several Florida Republicans and Fox News, the House of Mouse has remained equally resistant in trolling the governor. The “Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite” is still moving full steam ahead in a blatant refutal of DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. The event will happen on three nights, June 13 through 15, during Pride Month.

