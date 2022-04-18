This Easter’s the first one in years where gathering has really been possible, but that didn’t discourage or distract any of the usual far-right suspects from tweeting unfortunate messages. Lauren Boebert received a Bible-school lesson while Rudy Giuliani melted down. Ex-President Trump nodded towards the “radical left maniacs” in his own way, but what of Don Jr? You know he had one locked and loaded.

Don Jr., he of the glassy-eyed rants that inspires “Motel 6” jokes and the amped-up Fox News sightings and who (not too terribly long ago) appeared to snag a right-wing meme that pulled the “come and take it” card with a trio of gun and ammo-brandishing human-bunny rabbits.

It was, to be certain, a very bizarre way to mark the religious holiday that often goes the way of Easter egg hunts and too much potato salad. These bunnies look even less enjoyable to hang with than a box of Peeps, and of course, people couldn’t resist reacting. Not only did Don Jr. share this violent-bunny meme during a weekend with multiple mass shootings, but naturally, people couldn’t resist making some jokes about furries and and commenting upon the WTF nature of it all.

I didn't know we had to fight heavily armed furries to get Easter eggs. But OK https://t.co/ZEp35NwIax — Summer Solstice (@SummSol) April 17, 2022

TIL Don Jr is a furry https://t.co/kHSCt5gryB — ɘiʞᴎoMɘɔɒqꙄ (@Space__Monk42) April 17, 2022

There were three mass shootings this weekend, and junior posts this meme. https://t.co/fYdo3mzBED — HG Tomato 🍅 Wash Your Hands (@HGTomato) April 17, 2022

These people make guns their whole personality, but on a day like this is just crazy! 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/4N5OvNBlV1 — Ghost (@DGhost11) April 17, 2022

Whelp kids, no egg hunt for you! https://t.co/MP6R7KMd42 — Maybe another time..🇺🇸🇺🇦🇨🇮🇨🇿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MoeThing1) April 17, 2022

I cannot for the life of me fathom what this is supposed to mean. https://t.co/lKGmgAF1CC — Patrick Johanneson (@pjohanneson) April 17, 2022

Ah yes, the line famously quoted by Jesus of Nazareth before being arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane. 🙄 https://t.co/n6FrcY4WCo — Your ol’ pal Matty Al (@mattycallen) April 17, 2022

Just what a family friendly holiday about forgiving people needs: lethal weapons to kill the people you're too crazy to forgive for telling you to lay off the crack. https://t.co/FRJ6m4BFdW — Crimson Rampage🇺🇸🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@crimson_rampage) April 17, 2022

And onto the next holiday, which may or may not involve Don Jr. singing karaoke near Mount Rushmore.