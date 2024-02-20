Snoop Dogg recently claimed that he has “nothing but love and respect” for Donald Trump, but the feeling is not mutual.

Rolling Stone reports that Trump spent the final days of his presidency worrying about what would happen to his beloved Diet Coke button, probably, but also fuming about the rapper. “Well, f*ck him,” Trump said about Snoop, according to a former administration official.

The negativity stemmed from previous comments made by Snoop before he started working with the White House to secure a pardon for Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris. “I don’t give a f*ck, I tell ’em straight up, motherfucker: If you like that n*gga, you motherf*ckin’ racist,” he said about Trump and his followers in 2018.

At least one Trump aide quickly started googling for other derogatory, profanity-laden Snoop Dogg quotes that were directed at the 45th U.S. president. The examples were compiled, and some of these officials personally saw to it that Trump was shown how the rapper had felt about him in recent years. This immediately enraged the Republican president, who had apparently forgotten about the depths of Snoop Dogg’s past hatred.

This turned Trump into Anger from Inside Out. He threatened to pull Harris’ name off the pardon list — until he was presented with footage showing Snoop saying nice things about him. “The president said he appreciated what he saw as Snoop Dogg’s sincerity and plaudits, the source with direct knowledge and a former Trump official say. About 24 hours before he was to step down from power, Trump instructed his advisers to re-add Harris’ name to the pardon and commutations list,” according to Rolling Stone.

Snoop has yet to endorse the pettiest man alive for the 2024 election.

(Via Rolling Stone)