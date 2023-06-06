The only surprising thing about Drew Barrymore’s rise as a talk show host is that it took so long for this to happen. I feel like Drew could have given us some much needed moments of levity at least a decade ago, but also I can accept that there are times and places for wonderful projects to emerge, and here we are.

Drew’s sense of humor and effusiveness are refreshing, but she knows where to draw the line and call out what isn’t funny at all. This includes The Razzies going after the young star of the Firestarter reboot, and now, she’s taking aim at the tabloids for getting really personal with their falsehoods. Mind you, the tabloids have been all over Drew since shortly after her own Firestarter days and for reasons that she detailed in her first memoir way back in 1990. The “wild child” coverage was not a great look for the tabs, and they’re keeping that streak going following Drew’s recent profile with Vulture, in which she clearly expressed that she “cannot wait” to fully unravel her complicated relationship with her mother, Jaid, while Jaid is still alive:

“All [my relevant interview subjects’] moms are gone, and my mom’s not. And I’m like, Well, I don’t have that luxury. But I cannot wait. I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow. I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to f—ing grow in spite of her being on this planet.”

Certain tabloid-websites ran with their erroneous ball and completely misrepresented Drew’s words to make it seem like she was eager for Jade to die. Like, what? Well, Drew was not here for these shenanigans. Here’s how she responded on Instagram: “To all you tabloids out there, you have been f*cking with my life since I was 13 years old.” She added, “I have never said that I wished my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth.”

You can watch Drew’s video message below:

(Via Vulture, Drew Barrymore on Instagram & Entertainment Weekly)