In a story that is peak 2019, richest person in the world and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos claimed on Thursday that the National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc. (AMI), had threatened to release his private texts and photos, including a “d-ck pic,” if he continued investigating how the tabloid had obtained private messages he sent to his mistress, Lauren Sanchez. Shortly after Bezos published the alleged threatening emails from AMI’s CEO, David Pecker, others came forward to say they had also been threatened, including Ronan Farrow and Terry Crews.

The Associated Press reports federal prosecutors in New York are now investigating if those emails violated AMI’s cooperation agreement with the government which granted them immunity for alleged campaign finance violations committed in support of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential run. The immunity deal requires AMI to commit no crimes for three years. But it appears they couldn’t go three years without living that thug life, and people are making jokes: