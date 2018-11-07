UPROXX

After much anticipation, punishingly long lines, and anxiety-riddled memes, the midterm elections are finally over. The Democrats retook the House but not the Senate, and it was a night of firsts. The first Native American women in Congress (Sharic Davids and Deb Haaland). The first openly gay governor (Jared Polis). The first Muslim women in Congress (Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar). There were let downs, such as my own district re-electing Steve King in what I can only imagine was a fit of derangement brought on by too much lead paint still on the barns out here. And in completely unrelated news, The Purge TV show was renewed for a second season.

Early in the day, people were steeling themselves: