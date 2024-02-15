On Tuesday House Republicans’ already narrow hold on the chamber was shrunk by one. A special election to replace the seat that once belonged to booted serial fabulist George Santos didn’t go to Republican candidate Mazi Pilips. It went to Democrat Tom Suozzi, who’d already held the same gig from 2017 through 2023. Whoops! Should the blame fall on Santos, who ran a creatively dishonest campaign that ultimately led to his ouster? Santos didn’t think so. He blamed his former colleagues for booting him in the first place.

Per Semafor, after the seat was flipped blue, Santos sent out a profanity-laden message to his old New York delegation group chat.

“I hope you guys are happy with this dismal performance and your 10 million for futile Bull S*it cost the party,” Santos steamed. “I look very forward to most of you losing due to your absolute hate filled campaign to remove me from Congress arbitrarily. Now go tell the Republicans Base what you f*cking idiots did and good luck raising money next quarter.”

According to screengrabs of the group chat provided by Santos, it appears only one member replied: Andrew Garbino, who wrote, “Sorry, new phone, who dis?”

After Suozzi trounced Pilips, Santos took a succinct victory lap on Twitter/X, writing simply “-1.”

-1 — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) February 14, 2024

During his relatively brief stint in the House, Santos seemed to spend most of his time dodging reporters, who kept digging up the whopped he told about himself, including that his mother died in the September 11 attacks, that he played on a college volleyball team, and that he helped produce one of the most notorious flops in Broadway history. None of these things are true, but that he joined Cameo after being kicked out of Congress is.

(Via Semafor)