Jason Momoa is nothing if not the proprietor of boundless, infectious enthusiasm. Whether he’s rocking out to Metallica or taking a naked bike ride or showering in a Sprouts parking lot or propping up Shark Week or pulling a Tawny Kitaen, he never does anything halfway, and that apparently means that his birthday would be better than anyone could imagine for 4-4.

That also includes making people envious while he enjoys snow as much of the U.S. sweats it out at 108 degree temps. According to PEOPLE, Momoa headed to New Zealand, where he was able to take a dip in a hot tub while surrounded by falling snowflakes. That’s not the worst way to get away while most of his industry is shut down due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

At some point, Momoa will be seen on the big screen again for Aquaman 2, although he seems pretty content to keep selling his aluminum-bottled water brand on Instagram. When one cannot put put Jason Momoa in every movie due to a strike, at least he keeps his sense of humor going. Does he ever get tired, though? I need to take a nap after merely witnessing all that energy.

