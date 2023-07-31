Jason Momoa has been lauded by many as the most entertaining part of Fast X, which may or may not have spawned a new Vin Diesel feud. Still, that franchise has arguably plateaued even if, for all practical purposes, it’s not going anywhere. Aquaman 2, on the other hand, has a lot of box-office responsibility upon its shoulders, perhaps too much, after recent underperforming WBD superheroes. Never mind about that pressure. Jason Momoa has other, more tubular, areas of life to conquer.

That includes pushing Shark Week ratings through the roof. Perhaps that’s a slight exaggeration, but Variety has pointed out that Shark Week hasn’t been so hot in over three years. Momoa’s hosting skills seem to particularly appeal to women, and my, what a huge surprise that turned out to be. The shark extravaganza as also #1 across the board in primetime TV for male demographics, but let’s get real. They’ve had a breakthrough with the ladies, specifically in the “women ages 18-34” bracket.

That’s not too shabby for a guy who celebrated Earth Day by taking a shower in a Sprouts parking lot. Here’s Discovery Networks and TLC President Howard Lee with a victory lap for Momoa:

“It’s a powerful example of how we can use our platforms to showcase high-profile programming events. Also, our collaboration with host Jason Momoa, the fan-favorite actor and conservationist who guides viewers through each night of programming, ensured that our first night was a success and set the stage for the week’s strong performance.”

Jason being in so intwined within the WBD universe likely opened the door to this career move, and god only knows that he enjoys himself with every new gig as the reigning King Of Enthusiasm. A wise man (named Brian Grubb) also once said that Hollywood should put Jason Momoa in every movie, and that apparently counts for Shark Week, too. People are listening.

