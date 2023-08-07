Podcaster Joe Rogan thinks that ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson could win if he ever decides to run for president.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan chatted with regular on-air commentator Patrick Bet-David about Carlson’s recent firing and his pivot to Twitter. Fox News axed Carlson after the network settled a massive defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. He’s since tried to restart his misinformation-spreading career on Elon Musk’s platform with a show that sparked his former employer to issue a cease-and-desist order. But, according to Rogan, if this whole schtick doesn’t work out for him, Carlson’s got a bright future in politics that could lead him to the White House.

After Bet-David asked if he thought Carlson might make a run for president in 2028, Rogan had this to say.

“When someone’s involved in politics in that extent where you’re talking about it constantly and you know the insides and the outsides, you know all the bullshit and all the shenanigans. I guess you would probably have at least an idea of how you would do it differently and better,” Rogan said.

Shocking “logic” there. Rogan claimed to know plenty about vaccines and COVID-19 treatments and yet, he shouldn’t be handing out bandaids on a street corner, never mind running the CDC. Rogan also claimed that Carlson’s pivot to Twitter has been “very profitable” and that the host is making “a tremendous amount of money” despite suffering an 86% decline in viewership since his show launched.

Still, here’s more of why Rogan thinks the guy who made a doc about testicle tanning should run the nation.

“He’s also got a very popular voice, like if he decided to run for president — let’s just make a scenario. Trump wins in 2024. He has four years. If Tucker went to run in 2028, he could win. He really could win, because it would be kind of carrying those policies. But also he’s sort of a no-nonsense guy who exposes bullsh*t, you know, pretty humorous way and a very insightful and biting way,” Rogan continued before adding that Carlson has “red-pilled a lot of left-wing people.”

(Via Mediaite)