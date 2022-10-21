John Fetterman – who’s currently campaigning to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Pennsylvania’s State Senate seat – has just nabbed a big endorsement from another popular Democrat with a knack for trolling his political rivals.

Friday morning, Fetterman’s campaign announced that former President Barack Obama would be cutting multiple ads supporting his Congressional run. One commercial would be a 30-second clip airing across digital platforms while the other would be a 60-second ad airing on media across the state.

“I was proud to be one of the only elected officials in western Pennsylvania to endorse President Obama in the 2008 presidential primary, and it is truly an honor for him to get behind our campaign and cut ads for us across the commonwealth,” Fetterman said of the public display of support.

In the 30-second ad, Obama can be seen enthusiastically asking voters to check Fetterman’s box on their ballot come November.

“When the fate of our democracy and a woman’s right to choose are on the line, I know John will fight for Pennsylvanians,” Obama says. “You can count on John Fetterman. Make sure he can count on you. Vote Democrat on Nov. 8.”

“When the fate of our democracy and a woman’s right to choose are on the line, I know John will fight for Pennsylvanians.” Honored to have President Obama on this team 💯 pic.twitter.com/npSw6hXcxG — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 21, 2022

Fetterman’s amassed thousands of new followers on Twitter after deftly outmaneuvering his opponent on social media. He successfully trolled Oz’s out-of-touch photo opps at tailgates, supermarkets, and more before running ads reminding voters that the TV doctor once experimented on puppies. But we can’t imagine he’d turn down the extra clout of having Obama in his corner. Your move, Oz.

