John Fetterman has always been good at social media. Zinging opponent Dr. Oz online was one way he crushed him at the ballot box. The Pennsylvania senator has been in the news a lot recently, and over the most shallow reason possibly: his love of hoodies and gym shorts, even on Capitol Hill. He’s handled those attacks with a cool wit, and he did the same over a more sinister issue: bizarre conspiracy theories alleging he has a doppelgänger.

People on social media have had a field day with claims that there are two Fettermans. Sometimes he has fewer tattoos. Sometimes he has a mustache (as Fetterman did, after losing a bit to one of his kids). But when confronted with the tinfoil hat theory, he’s had some fun with it. For one, he posted an image from The Simpsons, in which Homer’s “exact double” — a far wealthier gentleman who has a mustache, as Fetterman did not long ago — enters Moe’s and receives a rude rebuke.

He repeated the joke when asked about the theory by HuffPost. “I have to talk to my other,” he told them, adding, “It’s all true. I’m Senator Guy Incognito.”

On Monday, Fetterman was on a field day, firing back at people comparing his sartorial preferences with the antics of MAGA folks like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Meatball Ron DeSantis. But it’s clear he can juggle multiple ridiculous fronts at once.

