In 2022, Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala with her boyfriend of the time, Pete Davidson, and made everyone mad by wearing (and possibly ruining) “the most iconic piece of pop culture that there is,” the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Kardashian was back at the Met Gala on Monday, with considerably less controversy — and less Davidson. The pair broke up last August (the future SNL host is now with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders), but they reunited for some awkward chit-chat at the Metropolitan Museum of Art-hosted event. Or maybe it wasn’t awkward. Maybe they had a nice, normal conversation about Davidson voicing Mirage in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. I don’t know, I wasn’t there. But luckily, a photographer was, and they captured Kim staring at Usher and casually ignoring Pete.

A body language expert could spend years on this one.

The Met Gala holds special significance for Kardashian and Davidson.

It’s where the two first met back in May 2021. “He had been asking around for my number a little bit,” Kim recalled on an episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast last year. “I saw him at the Met and he knew I was hosting SNL, but it wasn’t announced yet. He came up to me and we were talking about SNL.”

In a different timeline, Kardashian and Davidson don’t meet until the 2023 Met Gala and they bond over making fun of Jared Leto’s giant cat outfit. Leto mockery is the glue that holds a lot of relationships together.

