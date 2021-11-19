Following an intense, heavily-scrutinized trial, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges stemming from his shooting of two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. An emotional Rittenhouse broke down while his verdict was being read and collapsed into his seat when he was found not guilty of the fourth and final charge. Following the verdict, Judge Bruce Schroeder, who exhibited controversial behavior during the trial, including screaming “Don’t get brazen with me” at a prosecutor and disrupting the proceedings when his phone’s ringtone began playing a popular song at Donald Trump rallies, praised the jury for its decision. Via CNN:

The panel of five men and seven women deliberated more than 25 hours over the past four days in a closely watched case that polarized an already divided nation. They had asked the court a handful of questions, including requests Wednesday to rewatch much of the video evidence of the shootings. In the end, the panel agreed with the defendant’s testimony that he feared for his life and acted in self-defense. The judge praised the jury, saying he “couldn’t have asked for a better jury.”

Rittenhouse’s trial has been a highly partisan spectacle thanks to a combination of Second Amendment advocates and the Black Lives Matter protests that broke out last year following a spate of police shootings. Liberals wanted to see Rittenhouse convicted for traveling across state lines and killing two people with an illegally obtained AR-15 while “protecting” a town he doesn’t live in. Conservatives, on the other hand, view Rittenhouse as a “folk hero” and believe he was justified in killing the protestors for self-defense reasons, and in some cases, racially motivated reasons.

With the trial already being a contentious subject, Rittenhouse being acquitted sparked strong reactions from social media as celebrities weighed in on the verdict:

Tell me again there are not two kinds justice in America! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 19, 2021

John Huber and Karen Bloom, parents of murderer #KyleRittenhouse’s victim Anthony Huber: the verdict “sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street.” pic.twitter.com/zhfMCIsXIk — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 19, 2021

Disgusted. And what a dangerous precedent to set. (Or upkeep, really) They’re going to make him a cop aren’t they? https://t.co/Ns7qRgQ411 pic.twitter.com/dlHHijExPo — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 19, 2021

Nobody is surprised, but that doesn’t mean outrage isn’t appropriate. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 19, 2021

JUST IN: Judge Schroeder sentences Kyle Rittenhouse to come give him a big hug — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 19, 2021

Not guilty. Welcome to the Wild fuckin' West.

The violence that is coming will be unprecedented. #godsaveusall — matthew lillard —Will block. 0-F’s-given (@MatthewLillard) November 19, 2021

he left his house with a weapon looking for people to kill. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) November 19, 2021

And even with everything I just tweeted, know this: There isn’t ONE Black person in America that is surprised. Not👏🏾A👏🏾One👏🏾! We’re annoyed as hell and so very tired, but not surprised. #ThisIsAmeriKKKa — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 19, 2021

In other news you could see coming from a mile away… https://t.co/tR8M2cvdVS — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) November 19, 2021

It has now been put it out there that vigilantes can just go and kill people protesting issues like racial equality whenever they want and get away with it. Think about that for a second. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 19, 2021

I am not surprised in this verdict. It doesn't make it any less maddening. — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) November 19, 2021

Not surprised and SO disgusted at this verdict. — Kam I Am (@iamkamiam_) November 19, 2021

I’m done. This country deserves all the fuck shit it gets. — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) November 19, 2021

Terrifying day in America. #RittenhouseVerdict — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) November 19, 2021

Justice denied is a body blow to our national psyche. On trial was not only a killer, but a system that continues to kill. Today that system defeated true justice, once again. But mark these words: We will never stop fighting for what is right and just. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 19, 2021

wanna be a supreme court justice wanna murder 2 people & not go to jail better 1) cut some onions

2) be white (MUSIC CUE: “Cherry Pie”) — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 19, 2021

Political commentators also had a lot of to say about the verdict, which was, sadly, not surprising:

Called that one. Not surprised. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 19, 2021

100% unsurprised about the Rittenhouse verdict, but still sickened by the whole affair — and most of all disgusted by how the right as cheered him on as a hero. It's one thing to believe he met the bar for self-defense. It's REALLY another to believe what he did was laudable. https://t.co/lvwrUJ2jLH — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) November 19, 2021

I knew it. Kyle Rittenhouse is proof that white people can still break the law, carry illegal weapons, shoot and kill people, and get away with it in America by shedding tears and claiming self-defense. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 19, 2021

Let's face it. The judge set Kyle Rittenhouse free. He did so from the day he said those murdered were not victims. Vigilante murder in Wisconsin is now a thing. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) November 19, 2021

White kid got away with murder. I’m so disgusted. — David Lytle (@davitydave) November 19, 2021

I'm disappointed but not at all surprised Kyle Rittenhouse went to an active protest with an AR because he wanted conflict. He found it, and he killed people. And because the American justice system wants people like him to be able to do things like this, he now walks free. https://t.co/Y6dhSXSMmb — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) November 19, 2021

This is bad, but the part where he becomes a full-time folk hero is going to be much, much worse. — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) November 19, 2021

Get ready for Shooting the Shit with Kyle Rittenhouse, a new primetime show on Fox News. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 19, 2021

JUST IN: Judge Schroeder sentences Kyle Rittenhouse to come give him a big hug — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 19, 2021

And, naturally, right-wing figures were either having an all-out celebration and/or preparing to sue… Joe Biden? You pretty much get the gist here:

Praise God — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 19, 2021

This is bigger than Kyle Rittenhouse,. This is where the tide starts to change. The decent people of this country are tired of allowing it to be destroyed by thugs and miscreants. Your time is up!! #KyleRittenhouseIsInnocent — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 19, 2021

Not guilty was the correct verdict. Anyone with a prefrontal cortex who had watched the trial for more than 30 seconds knew this. Anyone who says differently is a lying hack. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse better sue Joe Biden for every single dollar he is worth! Kyle deserves to be a billionaire after this mess. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) November 19, 2021

How do we raise money for Kyle Rittenhouse's defamation fund? — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 19, 2021

NOT GUILTY.

Kyle Rittenhouse is free.

The criminal mob corporate enterprise that is masquerading as a movement concerned about black lives— FAILS. Justice wins the day. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 19, 2021

I will donate money to Kyle Rittenhouse so he can sue the CRAP out of corporate media. pic.twitter.com/bVAekXWN9D — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) November 19, 2021

Steven Crowder is celebrating the Rittenhouse verdict pic.twitter.com/SA0S98zfh3 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 19, 2021

(Via CNN)