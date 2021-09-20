Getty Image
Rootin’ Tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s Hysterical ‘WE ARE BEING INVADED!’ Tweet Got Buried In An Avalanche Of Scorn

Embattled Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) makes Twitter her bread and butter these days, and she’s striking out at every turn. Last week’s disastrous toilet joke and her recently earned horrific nickname should have also prompted her to take a break, but she’s also been blaming God for her place in Congress and failing at fashion commentary. Boebert’s the right-wing Energizer bunny that can’t, but she’s not giving up any time soon, not even after her praise of the Taliban and confused Samuel/John Adams tweet.

Boebert was freaking out on Sunday evening over footage that showed a throng of Haitian migrants flooding across the Rio Grande toward the International Bridge with CNN reporting that thousands more are likely en route. Rather than confront the subject with levelheadedness (these migrants have been displaced due to a massive earthquake and a coup), Sarah Palin lite decided to go into ALL-CAPS mode.

“WE ARE BEING INVADED!” she tweeted without any sort of constructive addition.

Well, the pushback is swift and has continued for over twelve hours. Some people let Boebert know that she doesn’t really understand that, if she really wants to talk about an “invasion,” then she should have been a lot more upset about the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, wherein MAGAs wanted to seize power and take over the country. And that’s not at all what these migrants are doing, for they are simply seeking refuge from an untenable situation in their own country.

And in closing, the Sarah Palin theme keeps going strong.

