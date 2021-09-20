Embattled Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) makes Twitter her bread and butter these days, and she’s striking out at every turn. Last week’s disastrous toilet joke and her recently earned horrific nickname should have also prompted her to take a break, but she’s also been blaming God for her place in Congress and failing at fashion commentary. Boebert’s the right-wing Energizer bunny that can’t, but she’s not giving up any time soon, not even after her praise of the Taliban and confused Samuel/John Adams tweet.

Boebert was freaking out on Sunday evening over footage that showed a throng of Haitian migrants flooding across the Rio Grande toward the International Bridge with CNN reporting that thousands more are likely en route. Rather than confront the subject with levelheadedness (these migrants have been displaced due to a massive earthquake and a coup), Sarah Palin lite decided to go into ALL-CAPS mode.

“WE ARE BEING INVADED!” she tweeted without any sort of constructive addition.

WE ARE BEING INVADED! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 20, 2021

Well, the pushback is swift and has continued for over twelve hours. Some people let Boebert know that she doesn’t really understand that, if she really wants to talk about an “invasion,” then she should have been a lot more upset about the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, wherein MAGAs wanted to seize power and take over the country. And that’s not at all what these migrants are doing, for they are simply seeking refuge from an untenable situation in their own country.

invasion is people taking over the country. they arent doing that. they are just coming here en masse for the want of a better life, not because they are invading us. — Jschwartz0000 (@jschwartz0000) September 20, 2021

So what is the solution all I hear is the negative which I do agree with all of you…but it’s time to share, formulate, and provide the solutions…point us in the right direction and we the people will do what is required — man with a mogwai (@JeffWilliams_25) September 20, 2021

I’m sorry!! Is this just a late tweet from 1/6/21?? pic.twitter.com/8EzY98dA0h — 𝙶𝚛𝚎𝚐 𝙼𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚗𝚔𝚢 (@Gregmalenky) September 20, 2021

By hateful racist QAnon Trump culters like you. But no worry, this is your one term. — Democracywins (@abf520) September 20, 2021

Is that what the voices in your head are saying or was your tweet meant to be sent on January 6th? — James (@JMurray79030048) September 20, 2021

This planet belongs to everyone and every living thing in it. pic.twitter.com/LM9WPybSr1 — Yolonda 🌷 (@PoughYolonda) September 20, 2021

By domestic terrorists. Finished it for ya. — TG (@TG22110) September 20, 2021

We know! January 6th was the first wave! But we got you on November 8, 2022! — No Time For TrumpFlakes Blocking Magats! (@NTrumpflakes) September 20, 2021

And in closing, the Sarah Palin theme keeps going strong.