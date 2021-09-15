Getty Image
Rootin’ Tootin’ Lauren Boebert Should Have Thought Twice About This Toilet Joke That She Meant As An Insult To Democrats

Embattled Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is still the Energizer Bunny Who Does Not Care when it comes to Twitter. In the past week alone, she’s earned a horrific nickname, essentially blamed God for her place in Congress, and failed at fashion criticism. That’s after her praise of the Taliban and misguided use of “patriots” for a rude pronoun discussion and a confused Samuel Adams tweet, and her latest Twitter mess is remarkable in its banality.

While speaking of the California Recall election (which swung in Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s favor), Boebert tried to take a swing at President Biden and Democratic interest in a Recall rally. She commented upon a reported (and unverified) attendance number of 1000 attendees for a Biden rally in support of Newsom while appearing to inwardly scoff. There’s no telling exactly why her comeback to this number had to involve mentioning toilets, but yep, she did it.

“That’s the line for one port-a-potty at a Trump rally,” Boebert tweeted.

Say what? The people of Boebert’s Colorado district probably aren’t so proud of their elected official right now. Immediately, people piled onto her for thinking this was somehow a flattering tweet about Trump (because it isn’t). Also, people can’t stop thinking about the Daily Beast’s coverage of Boebert’s restaurant, Shooter’s Grill, allegedly giving people food poisoning at a rodeo. One could say that her joke bit her in the rootin’ tootin’ tush, which happens a lot with Boebert.

Once again, Boebert will dust her guns off and come back swinging.

