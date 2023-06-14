Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert is attempting to move on from missing an incredibly crucial vote before claiming that she purposely skipped it as a “protest.” Of course, video evidence of a scrambling Boebert proved otherwise, so she’s now doing her best to ignore that fiasco (although she’s cleared out plenty of time in her schedule to complain about her hero’s indictment for the second time).

Part of that ignoring tactic apparently involves insulting Oversight Committee witnesses. That’s unfortunately what happened to NYU professor Sally Katzen in a hearing that did not go well on multiple fronts. First, Boebert refused to let Katzen continue her train of thought by continuing to insist, “It is my time.”

Katzen: I was trying to answer your question before you interrupted me to say that the ATF had in each of these instances sufficient statutory authority

Boebert: It is my time… pic.twitter.com/XelwwjCCR7 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 14, 2023

For unknown reasons, Boebert decided to mention the reported worth of Katzen’s home, which of course left the witness aghast at why this was relevant or warranted behavior at all. In response to this, Rep. Jamie Raskin remarked, “An insult is not a substitute for an argument.”

Katzen: I disagree that you’re casting aspersions on me

Boebert: I yield

Raskin: Could we ask all of the members to respect civility and decorum… an insult is not a substitute for an argument pic.twitter.com/vXnaHvO3GI — Acyn (@Acyn) June 14, 2023

Then Rep. Jasmine Crockett took over, and she was not amused by her colleague’s antics:

“I do come prepared for committee, and then there’s always someone from this side who does something that throws me off, so… Oh, Jesus… First of all, let me apologize because that was uncalled for. Let me do what she would never do, which is to be an adult in this room or in this chamber. I am going to start with some nonsense she was trying to spew and unlike Ms. Boebert, I am legally trained, and I passed a few bar exams, and I also legislated before I got here.”

Crockett: I am going to start with some nonsense she was trying to spew and unlike Ms. Boebert, I am legally trained and I also legislated before I got here pic.twitter.com/URin2mPmjW — Acyn (@Acyn) June 14, 2023

As a result, Twitter users would like to report “a murder”…

"Let me do what she would never do, which is to be an adult in this room, or in this chamber." pic.twitter.com/VZvhxfKMRT — Michael VanDeMar (@mvandemar) June 14, 2023

She caught a body in that chamber. 🔥🔥🔥 — John Handem Piette (@JohnHPiette) June 14, 2023

You mean to say being a lawyer makes you more qualified to speak in congress than someone who failed the GED three times? — angelhair1233 (@angelhair1233) June 14, 2023

Respect. That was awesome. — Melissa Cavallone 🌻💙🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🟧 (@mjcavallone) June 14, 2023